Trump meets with Swiss President Ueli Maurer amid mounting tensions with Iran

President Trump and Swiss President Ueli Maurer are meeting at the White House on Thursday, as tensions with Iran mount. Switzerland has been helping the U.S. handle the increasingly rocky relationship with Tehran.

The Iranians have made overtures through the Swiss in past months to offer discussion of U.S. prisoners. More recently and overtly, Mr. Trump said he wanted the Iranians to call him.

The White House announced the visit late Wednesday night, short notice for a visit with a foreign dignitary. "President Donald J. Trump will meet with the president of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer at the White House on May 16, 2019," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Wednesday. "The two leaders will discuss the partnership between the United States and Switzerland, including matters such as Switzerland's role in facilitating diplomatic relations and other international issues."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House believes Iran is "not gonna like" what Mr. Trump does in response if they take any action against the United States.

"They're not gonna be happy," Sanders told reporters on the White House North Lawn.

Meanwhile, the president is announcing his proposal to change the composition of legal immigrants in the U.S. with a plan that's still light on specifics. Mr. Trump is announcing "his thoughts" on immigration in the White House Rose Garden Thursday afternoon, a senior administration official told reporters Thursday. It's unclear why the White House is releasing such a plan now, without any confirmed conversations yet with Democrats and no plan to address the undocumented population, rendering final passage seemingly unlikely in a Democratic-controlled House.

Asked how the White House argues the plan is anything more than a reelection strategy without Democrats' input, the senior administration official said, "If they don't want to engage then it would be part of the election. If they want to engage it could be part of the negotiation. That's gonna be up to them."