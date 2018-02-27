Trump announces new HBCU Initiative leadership

President Trump named Johnny C. Taylor Jr. as the new Chairman of the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Tuesday afternoon as part of the White House's Initiative on HBCUs.

Taylor takes on the leadership position shortly after he was named president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in June 2017.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos began the White House event by speaking to the importance of HBCUs before introducing Mr. Trump.

"HBCUs play a very important role in American education," she said. "Under President Trump's leadership in supporting and uplifting HBCUs, we are taking important steps to ensure that HBCUs and the students they serve remain influential players in their communities and in our country."

Following DeVos, Mr. Trump began his remarks by thanking the team behind the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He called HBCUs "cherished and vital" institutions as he announced Taylor as the new chairman.