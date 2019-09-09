Trump speaks before leaving for North Carolina rally — live updates

President Trump is off to North Carolina, where he's holding a rally ahead of a special election in North Carolina Tuesday.

Voters in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District finally have the chance to select a congressional representative after two years of campaigning and a voided November general election over ballot fraud allegations. The president will be stumping for Republican Dan Bishop. The rally starts at 7 p.m.

Parts of the state were also affected by Hurricane Dorian, which only grazed the coastline but brought serious flood damage with it.