Biden campaign demands networks stop booking Rudy Giuliani

Joe Biden's presidential campaign officials have seemingly had enough of Rudy Giuliani. Senior adviser Anita Dunn and deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield emailed news network executives Sunday, demanding they end existing and future plans to have Donald Trump's lawyer on air.

"While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough," they wrote to CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN and Fox News. "By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation."

The campaign leaders cited recent coverage of Hunter Biden's business in the Ukraine and China as one of the reasons for keeping the lawyer and former mayor of New York off air. In an appearance on CNN last week, Giuliani said he didn't ask Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son for bribery and then, less than 30 seconds later, reversed himself and said "of course I did."

He told "Face The Nation" on Sunday that the State Department was aware of his activities.

"Your obligation is to provide the American people with an informed, fact-based and responsible coverage and debate of critical issues," the Biden campaign wrote. "Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism."

Giuliani commented on the email Sunday via Twitter, writing "the Bidens are clearly rattled."

"Reminds me of the reaction to the corrupt pols of the 70's and 80's. They have their Dem media trying to destroy my reputation and silence me!" he tweeted.

He continued to tweet about the Biden campaign over the next few hours, claiming that "the Bidens have played the influence game for years."