"The Takeout" - Top takeaways from the Trump-Kim summit

Hanoi - "The Takeout" comes to you from Hanoi, Vietnam this week, where talks Thursday between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ended abruptly over disagreements about sanctions and denuclearization.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Mr. Trump said at his closing press conference here, in response to a question posed by CBS News chief Washington correspondent and "Takeout" host Major Garrett. "They were willing to de-nuke a large portion of the areas that we wanted, but we couldn't give up all of the sanctions for that."

Shortly after the press conference, as Garrett traveled back to Washington with the president on Air Force One, CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy sat down with two of the network's foreign affairs experts - "Face the Nation" Moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and foreign correspondent Ben Tracy to analyze what came out of the summit. Tracy, who is based in Beijing has been to North Korea three times.

"Basically, they're leaving where they began," Brennan said. "It appears this freeze-for-freeze is still in effect -- that is, North Korea agreeing not to test its nuclear and missile program, in exchange for the United States halting its major military exercises."

Tracy explained that while President Trump remains focused on, and sees the lack of nuclear testing from North Korea as a success, it's what North Korea does every day that's the real question.

"They have never promised to stop making nuclear weapons, so this time issue is an important one because the longer this drags on, the bigger program they have, the more negotiating chips they have, the longer it takes to unravel all of it," he argued. For the regime, "Dragging this out is much more beneficial to [North Korea] than it is to the U.S. side."

Also on this week's episode - Major Garrett takes listeners and viewers on a brief tour of Hanoi's main attractions, explaining the history of the summit's site, the Metropole Hotel, a memorial commemorating the late Sen. John McCain's capture during the Vietnam War, and, of course -- food!

