Trump Jr. jokes about taking daughter's candy to "teach her about socialism"

Donald Trump Jr., the president's older son who is in charge of his father's business responsibilities, joked on Twitter Tuesday night that he would take half his daughter's candy from Halloween to "teach her about socialism."

"I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight and give it so some kid who sat at home," he tweeted. "It's never too early to teach her about socialism."

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

The Twitter universe had fun with that tweet, as people like actor Zach Braff highlighted the whole point of Halloween is getting candy for free.

She was given candy for free.

You inherited all your money.

You met with Russian spies.

It’s “too”. https://t.co/Bsf5wkQxST — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 1, 2017

J.K. Rowling, the now-wealthy author of the Harry Potter series who was once so poor she had to write the first novel on napkins in a pub, wrote, "Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids."

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

Like his father, Trump Jr. — the 39-year-old whom the president defended as a "good boy" in light of the June 2016 meeting he held with a Russia-connected lawyer — has become well-known for his frequent and bombastic use of Twitter. He often uses his account to defend his father and bash liberals.

Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanesa Trump, have five children — Chloe, Kai Madison, Spencer Frederick, Tristan Milos and Donald Trump III. They were married in 2005.