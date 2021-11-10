Judge denies Trump's request to block release of documents to January 6 committee
A federal judge has ruled Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack can have access to requested White House Records from the Trump Administration held by the National Archives.
Last month, former President Trump sued the committee and the archives in an attempt to halt the transfer of his records, citing executive privilege.
Late Tuesday, Judge Tanya Chutukan ruled against him, allowing the records transfer, set for November 12, to go forward.
Attorneys for the former president have indicated they will appeal a ruling against them.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.