Judge denies Trump's request to block release of documents to January 6 committee

By Robert Legare

/ CBS News

A federal judge has ruled Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack can have access to requested White House Records from the Trump Administration held by the National Archives.

Last month, former President Trump sued the committee and the archives in an attempt to halt the transfer of his records, citing executive privilege.

Late Tuesday, Judge Tanya Chutukan ruled against him, allowing the records transfer, set for November 12, to go forward.

Attorneys for the former president have indicated they will appeal a ruling against them.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

First published on November 9, 2021 / 9:52 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

