Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions for Gaza ceasefire; Hamas hasn't responded

President Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to a proposal for a two-month ceasefire in its war with Hamas.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE."

Mr. Trump did not give any details on the proposed deal, and it's unclear whether Hamas will accept it. Neither Israel nor Hamas has commented publicly on the terms of a possible agreement.

The president said Qatar and Egypt — who have previously helped mediate talks with Hamas — "will deliver this final proposal."

On Friday, Mr. Trump said he believed a deal between Israel and Hamas was possible "within the next week."

Prior pushes for a ceasefire have stalled. In late May, Mr. Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff proposed a 60-day ceasefire that would have required Hamas to release 10 living hostages taken from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as well as the remains of another 18 dead hostages. In exchange, Israel would have released 125 "life sentence" prisoners, 1,111 Palestinian detainees and 180 deceased Palestinians.

Israel supported that proposal, but Hamas said it responded with "notes and amendments." Witkoff called Hamas' response "totally unacceptable."

