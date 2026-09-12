Trump arrives in Dublin, Ireland to meet with officials, watch Irish Open at his golf course

President Trump arrived Saturday in Dublin, Ireland where he'll hold talks with the country's president and prime minister, kicking off a weekend visit.

The president is set for separate meetings in Dublin with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Micheál Martin. Mr. Trump also plans remarks to U.S. and Irish business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's official residence in Dublin before traveling to his oceanfront golf club in Doonbeg, on the other side of the country, to watch the Irish Open.

Police put up a cordon around Dublin's 1,750-acre Phoenix Park, where he'll meet Martin, the taoiseach, at the government's Farmleigh state guesthouse, say hello to the president at her residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, and stop by Deerfield, the U.S. ambassador's residence.

President Trump reviews an honour guard during an arrival ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin on September 12, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Some residents expressed annoyance over the disruption.

"He's causing mayhem in this city because he wants to go down to Doonbeg and play golf," said taxi driver Christopher Fox, emphatically not a fan of the president. "The world's in turmoil and this fella's down playing golf."

University student Mina Petrovski said Mr. Trump's "attitudes towards women, towards immigrants, towards minority communities in general are abhorrent." She said it's "shameful that the Irish government is welcoming him with open arms."

Separately, a collection of left-leaning opposition parties, anti-military groups, pro-Palestinian organizations, environmentalists and others plan to demonstrate against the president in Dublin on Saturday.

President Trump is greeted by Irish President Catherine Connolly during an arrival ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin on September 12, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. U.S. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Mr. Trump is an avid golfer frequently plays at clubs he owns in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia. His attendance at the Irish Open continues his trend of appearing at high-profile sporting events - and having a hand in organizing some of them in ways that benefit his family business. His clubs in Doral, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, have each hosted professional golf tournaments this year.

The Irish Open is the second European Tour event to be held at a Trump property this year. The Nexo Championship was held last month at the president's golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.