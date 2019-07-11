President Trump is hosting what the White House is calling a "social media summit" Thursday afternoon with conservative guests that's largely closed to the press. Representatives from tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter have not been invited.

Mr. Trump indicated on Twitter that the event will largely be an airing of grievances against those companies over what some conservatives claim is bias against them. The White House released a list of attendees but only included government officials — not any of the other guests, including controversial guests, invited and in attendance. Among the invited guests Thursday are Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, pundit Ben Shapiro, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe and other outspoken hardline conservative icons.

The president praised the way the social media personalities before him have the ability to break through traditional news outlets. Twitter had an outage shortly before the president's event, but was functioning by the time Mr. Trump began speaking.

It's unclear if the president intends to impose stricter regulations on tech companies, but a handful of Republicans have called for more government intervention to make sure social media companies don't censor speech — a shift from past Republican stances against further government intervention in companies.

Traditional social media sites left out of summit at White House

After he addresses the social media conference, the president will hold a press conference on the citizenship question and the census. As CBS News has reported, the president will announce he's taking an executive action related to the citizenship question and the 2020 census.

Sara Cook contributed to this report.