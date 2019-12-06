Watch live: President Trump participates in roundtable on small business

President Trump is participating in a roundtable on Friday where he will talk about the administration's accomplishments in reducing red tape obstacles for small businesses.

The roundtable comes as the House impeachment inquiry has intensified, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on Democratic committee chairmen to draft articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump on Thursday.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said.

How to watch the roundtable on small business

What: President Trump participates in a roundtable on small business

Roosevelt Room, the White House – Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Pelosi's announcement is a formal indication the House will move forward with impeaching Mr. Trump after weeks of hearings. Democrats have previously insisted they had not decided whether to draft articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump, although many Republicans believed impeachment to be a foregone conclusion.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on the constitutional grounds for impeachment over the course of eight hours from four experts, three of whom testified to their belief that the president committed impeachable offenses in his dealings with Ukraine. The fourth scholar, called by Republicans, said that he believed Democrats did not have enough evidence to impeach the president, and were moving too quickly.