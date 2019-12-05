Watch live: Nancy Pelosi delivers statement on status of impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delivering a statement on the status of impeachment inquiry into President Trump Thursday as lawmakers contemplate the next steps in the probe following testimony from four constitutional scholars on Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on the constitutional grounds for impeachment over the course of eight hours from four experts, three of whom testified to their belief that the president committed impeachable offenses in his dealings with Ukraine.

How to watch Pelosi speak on the impeachment inquiry