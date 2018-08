President Trump holds a roundtable on prison reform with state leaders at 4 p.m. ET in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The meeting comes after Mr. Trump discussed the matter with inner-city pastors last week.

The White House says that they'll also be talking about the First Step Act in Congress, which aims to reduce recidivism.

Governors from Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Dakota are expected to attend, as well as attorneys general from Florida and Texas.