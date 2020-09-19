Watch live: Trump holds first campaign rally since learning of death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday night. This will be the president's first rally since learning of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mr. Trump was giving a speech in Minnesota on Friday night when Ginsburg's death was announced and the president was informed of her death by a reporter after the rally. "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that," Mr. Trump said when reporters broke the news to him. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."

How to watch President Trump's rally

What: President Trump rally

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Republicans have an "obligation" to push through a nominee to replace Ginsburg "without delay!"

Mr. Trump has already filled two vacancies on the Supreme Court, and has campaigned on the importance of having a Republican president to nominate justices. Even prior to Ginsburg's death, he had publicly named possible Supreme Court nominees.

Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar are among the top contenders for the vacant seat.

North Carolina is an important swing state in this election, with the CBS News Battleground Tracker calling the state a toss up. The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading 52% to Mr. Trump's 47%.