Trump hits golf course with Coast Guard service members

President Trump on Friday invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard to play golf, as he finishes out the year in Florida.

The White House said Mr. Trump had invited Coast Guard members to Trump International Golf Club, with some coming from nearby Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet. About 60 members were expected to participate, and the White House said the president will also host the group for lunch.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the president "wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation."

The president has praised the Coast Guard for their work during hurricanes in Texas and Florida. Mr. Trump visited the same station over Thanksgiving to hand out lunches.

The president, speaking alongside some of the service members to reporters, called his golf course one of the greatest in the world. He also pointed out his golf game to those present.

"Enjoy the course. I think all of you were watching my shot," the president joked, adding that he got a birdie.

The president is spending the holiday season at his club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as he completes his first year in office. Mr. Trump has spent some of his time golfing during his stay in Florida, although those sessions are closed off to the press and public.