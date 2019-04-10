Trump congratulates Netanyahu on his way to Texas -- live stream

President Trump congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on his perceived victory Wednesday morning, saying he thinks Netanyahu has a better shot at peace in the region.

Netanyahu is expected to be indicted on corruption charges soon.

Mr. Trump made the remarks on the White House South Lawn on his way to Texas as his administration is looking to implement even more aggressive immigration policies after replacing top leaders at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Mr. Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser in San Antonio, address the International Union of Operating Engineers Training and Education Center in Crosby, and attend another fundraiser in Houston.

The administration is considering changing a handful of key immigration-related policies, even as the president continues his threats to shut down the border. The new policies include changing rules to allow the government to detain migrant families for longer than the current 20-day limit imposed by what's known as the Flores agreement.

Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday that he isn't looking to reinstate the practice of separating children from their parents at the border. However, the White House, according to a senior administration official, wants to make it more difficult for immigrants to be approved for asylum, citing rising approval rates.