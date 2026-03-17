Trump planning big White House event around EPA's biofuels mandates decision

President Trump has invited farmers and biofuels producers to the White House for a big event next week as the industry awaits the government's announcement on mandates for the fuel additives.

The "celebration of agriculture" event is scheduled for March 27 on the White House South Lawn, sources familiar with the planning told CBS News.

The invitation said: "Later this month, following National Agriculture Week, President Trump plans to host hundreds of farmers and ranchers from around the country on the South Lawn to shine a spotlight on the men and women growing our food, fiber, and fuel."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision on biofuels is expected around the end of March.

The renewable volume obligations, or RVOs, mandate how much biofuel, such as corn-based ethanol and biodiesel, must be blended into the nation's fuel supply.

White House spokespeople didn't immediately comment.