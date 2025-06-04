Trump restricts international students from studying at Harvard

President Trump barred most international students from entering the United States to study at Harvard University late Wednesday — escalating the Trump administration's battle with the Ivy League school.

In a proclamation, Mr. Trump suspended the entry of foreign students or exchange visitors planning to go to Harvard, unless his administration determines somebody's entry "would be in the national interest." The order also directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to consider whether student visa holders who are already in the U.S. "should have their visas revoked."

The action comes after a judge stopped the Trump administration from taking away the school's ability to enroll foreign students.

CBS News has reached out to Harvard for comment.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.