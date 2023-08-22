First Trump co-defendant in Fulton County case surrenders ahead of Friday deadline

Washington — Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman who is one of the 19 people charged in Georgia for alleged efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, making him the first of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants to surrender.

Fulton County inmate records show that Hall, who is charged with seven counts in the racketeering case brought by prosecutor Fani Willis, was booked Tuesday. His bond was set at $10,000 — a $4,000 bond for Georgia's racketeering law, and $1,000 bond for each of the remaining six conspiracy counts, according to a consent bond order.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment last week, which included accusations that Hall participated in a scheme to access election equipment and voter data in Coffee County, Georgia. The charging document accuses Trump and 18 others of participating in a "criminal enterprise" that aimed to reverse the former president's electoral loss in Georgia.

Willis gave those charged until noon Friday to surrender to authorities. Trump, who has yet to enter a plea but has denied all wrongdoing, said Monday night that he will turn himself in on Thursday.