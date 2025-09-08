Chief Justice John Roberts clears way for Trump to fire FTC commissioner for now

Washington — Chief Justice John Roberts has allowed President Trump to remove a member of the Federal Trade Commission for now.

The chief justice granted interim relief to the Trump administration Monday while the Supreme Court takes more time to consider its request to lift a lower court order requiring Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to be reinstated to her position at the commission.

Slaughter is one of several appointees at independent agencies that the president has removed. The Supreme Court has allowed Mr. Trump to fire members of the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission while legal challenges to the removals move forward.

Mr. Trump appointed Slaughter to the FTC in 2018, and former President Joe Biden reappointed her to the role. Her term was set to expire in 2029.

But in March, Slaughter received an email from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, which contained a message from Mr. Trump informing her that she had been removed from the FTC. Slaughter sued the president and officials at the FTC, arguing that her removal violated the Federal Trade Commission Act. That law limits the grounds that a president can remove a commissioner to inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.

In July, a federal district court in Washington, D.C., ruled in Slaughter's favor and found that Mr. Trump's removal was "unlawful" and "without legal effect." The Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which declined last week to freeze the district court's order while it considered the case.

The Trump administration then sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court.