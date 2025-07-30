Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Trump suspends de minimis exemption for low-value imports

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Read Full Bio
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie D. Lee

/ CBS News

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending what's known as a de minimis exemption allowing low-value parcels that are shipped to the United States to avoid tariffs. 

The White House said it's closing what it called a "catastrophic loophole" that shippers use to "evade tariffs and funnel deadly synthetic opioids or below-market products" into the U.S. The order goes into effect Aug. 29.

The exemption had applied to parcels valued at $800 or less, and allowed overseas retailers to ship inexpensive goods to consumers in the U.S. tax-free. 

Mr. Trump in May ended the de minimis loophole for imports from China and Hong Kong, which had allowed retailers like Shein and Temu to ship ultra low-cost apparel and other goods to U.S.-based consumers at bargain-basement prices. 

The de minimis provision, which was added to the Tariff Act of 1930 several years after that law's passage, was intended to facilitate trade by eliminating the administrative burden of collecting modest import duties on low-cost goods. 

—This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue