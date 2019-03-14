Senate votes on disapproval of Trump's national emergency declaration -- live updates

In a rebuke of the president's executive authority, the Senate is voting Thursday afternoon on legislation that aims to reverse President Trump's national emergency declaration concerning the U.S.-Mexico border. The president issued his emergency declaration as a way to free up funding to build his long-promised wall along the southern border after Congress refused to provide the $5 billion he originally requested. New budget requests now put that total dollar amount at over $8 billion.

A vote will take place at 2:15 p.m. after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week that the resolution disapproving of the president's declaration would be brought forward. Mr. Trump reiterated Thursday morning that he's ready to veto the legislation. It would be the first veto of his presidency thus far.

"A big National Emergency vote today by The United States Senate on Border Security & the Wall (which is already under major construction). I am prepared to veto, if necessary. The Southern Border is a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare, but it can be easily fixed!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

While more Republicans could potentially defect, the Senate now has enough support for a simple majority in effectively blocking the president's order. Many senators have called out the president's order as an abuse of emergency powers, claiming it could set a dangerous precedent.

The House passed its version of the resolution last week, largely along party lines.

Here are the Republicans who have announced they will vote for the resolution of disapproval:

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah

Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Sen. Jerry Moran, Kansas

CBS News' John Nolen contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.