Trump's DOJ releases transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with Todd Blanche
The Justice Department on Friday released transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's two-day interview with convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
The transcripts — which run for over 300 pages — came after Blanche traveled to Florida last month to meet with Maxwell, following pushback over the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case.
This is a breaking story; it will be updated.