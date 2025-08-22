Watch CBS News
Trump's DOJ releases transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with Todd Blanche

By
Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh,
Jacob Rosen
Jacob Rosen,
Katrina Kaufman, Grace Kazarian,
Aaron Navarro
Aaron Navarro,
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
The Justice Department on Friday released transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's two-day interview with convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The transcripts — which run for over 300 pages — came after Blanche traveled to Florida last month to meet with Maxwell, following pushback over the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

