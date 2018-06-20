Trump claims Republicans laughed at a comment he made about Mark Sanford

President Trump on Wednesday claimed House Republicans "laughed loudly" in a Tuesday night meeting on Capitol Hill over comments he made about Rep. Mark Sanford, the South Carolina Republican who lost his primary after Mr. Trump blasted him on Twitter hours before the polls closed on the day of the primary.

But multiple Republicans in the meeting, both before and after Mr. Trump made that claim Wednesday, said Republicans had a very different response to Mr. Trump's comment. The president, according to the Washington Post, called Sanford a "nasty guy," among other comments.

"Had a great meeting with the House GOP last night at the Capitol. They applauded and laughed loudly when I mentioned my experience with Mark Sanford. I have never been a fan of his!" Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday on his way to Minnesota for a rally.

Minutes after Mr. Trump claimed Republicans laughed about the comment on Twitter, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Michigan, disputed Mr. Trump's version of the story.

"House Republicans had front row seats to @POTUS's dazzling display of pettiness and insecurity. Nobody applauded or laughed. People were disgusted," Amash tweeted.

On Tuesday night, other sources in the room told CBS News about Republicans' reaction. One source in the room said it was dead silent when Mr. Trump asked if Sanford was there and he wanted to congratulate him on the great race.

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Penn., asked how Mr. Trump's Sanford comments went over, said, "That was awkward — what do you want me to say?"

Every news outlet that reported on Mr. Trump's Sanford comments indicated the reaction inside the room was negative.