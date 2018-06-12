Primaries are being held Tuesday in Virginia, South Carolina, Maine, Nevada and North Dakota. All eyes are on the House races, especially in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, where President Trump has weighed in against sitting U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford.
Primary results in Virginia, 4 other states -- live updates
-
-
Nevada: Heller expected to breeze through GOP primary after Trump endorsement
Nevada voters were deciding a competitive Democratic primary race for governor Tuesday, a contest that became the state's most closely watched after President Trump helped clear a path to the GOP nomination for vulnerable Sen. Dean Heller.
Heller, the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, was originally expected to face a tough challenge from Republican Danny Tarkanian until Mr. Trump asked him to run for Congress instead.
Heller now can expect to breeze through his primary and focus on a November battle with Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is expected to easily win her party's backing against five others.
The toughest choice for Democrats was a close battle between Clark County Commission colleagues Steve Sisolak and Christina Giunchigliani -- each hoping to be Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades.
Two longtime Democratic voters in Sparks, both 67, parted ways on the race.Medical technician Pamela Jones said she voted for Sisolak because he seemed more honest. Retired AT&T worker Debora Lee said she went for Giunchigliani because she liked her record in the state legislature.Both candidates have pledged to stand up to Mr. Trump and the National Rifle Association.
Sisolak, 64, is chair of the powerful governing body for Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and about two-thirds of the state's residents.But Giunchigliani paints Sisolak as too moderate and has knocked him for receiving an "A-" minus rating from the National Rifle Association in 2012.
Giunchigliani, who goes by "Chris G," is a 63-year-old former state legislator and teacher. She's earned backing from the women's group Emily's List and on Sunday picked up an endorsement from Hillary Clinton.
Interest in the race pushed voter turnout by Tuesday afternoon to a higher level than the 2016 Nevada primary, according to Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley.
The winner of the Democratic race is expected to face Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in November. He's a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.
Laxalt, who is expected to win the GOP primary, was endorsed Tuesday by Trump.Wes Elliott, 70, said he voted for Laxalt because he likes the candidate's character and the fact he's a military veteran.Another key Trump supporter, Tarkanian, is favored in the Republican race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District. It is one of two swing seats in Nevada that Democrats are hoping to hold while they make gains elsewhere to win control of the U.S. House.
Tarkanian, the son of former University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, has run unsuccessfully for several offices over the past decade.He is in a nine-way primary. If he prevails, he's expected to advance to a general election against wealthy Democratic philanthropist Susie Lee. She faces six opponents in her primary.
Primary contests for Nevada's other swing district, the 4th Congressional District, are expected to produce a November rematch of two former congressmen.Former Rep. Steven Horsford is leading a six-way Democratic primary for his former seat. Horsford held the Democratic-leaning seat for one term before losing in 2014 to Republican Cresent Hardy, who is running again this year and leading a six-way GOP race for the seat. Hardy lost in 2016 to Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who is not seeking re-election after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.
The most serious primary challenge to an incumbent member of Nevada's congressional delegation is conservative activist Sharron Angle's bid for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.
Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She has faced criticism for statements on guns, immigration and other issues. Incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei is favored in their race. Amodei has been in office since 2011 and represents a conservative northern Nevada district.Voters on Tuesday were also deciding inter-party races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. They'll narrow the field in nonpartisan runoff races for the state Supreme Court and Clark County sheriff. Voters will settle about 30 primary battles for state legislative seats.
One of those races in Nye County pits incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump against Nevada's most famous pimp, Dennis Hof.
Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," owns half a dozen brothels that could be threatened this year under proposals to ban such businesses in two of the state's seven counties where they're legally operating.
Hof has said the proposed brothel bans are a political attack tied to Oscarson, something Oscarson has denied.
-
North Dakota: Republicans vie to face off against Democrat Heidi Heitkamp
Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer faced a little-known opponent in Tuesday's North Dakota primary as he looked ahead to a fall Senate race seen as pivotal for control of the chamber.
Cramer and Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp have been stockpiling millions for a race that Republicans see as one of their top chances to gain ground in the Senate. Before Cramer takes on Heitkamp, he has to get past Thomas O'Neill, an Air Force veteran who did not mount a major campaign.
The other notable statewide race was the GOP battle for the House seat Cramer is vacating. State Sen. Kelly Armstrong left his job as chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party to run. He had the party's endorsement and a big cash advantage against a pair of lesser-known opponents.Cramer weighed a challenge to Heitkamp for months before announcing earlier this year that he wouldn't run. He later changed his mind and said President Trump had pressed him to enter the race.
Heitkamp, seeking her second term in a conservative state, has played up her independence from the Democratic Party. She has also sided with Mr. Trump on some policy issues popular in the state, such as deregulation.
Mavis Hoffman, an 80-year-old retired farmer from Bismarck, said Heitkamp is "not all bad," but when it comes to the general election, she's leaning toward Cramer because of his allegiance to Mr. Trump.
"I like Trump, so I'll probably go with Cramer," Hoffman said.
Wayne Kurle, a 65-year-old retired surveyor from Mandan, said he sees Heitkamp as independent."She votes both sides of the aisle," he said. "I don't need a rubber stamp in there. (Cramer) is too close to the Rs (Republicans). He only votes one way -- what Trump wants."
Voters were also picking local governing boards and other officials, but with few competitive races and no statewide ballot issues to stir interest, turnout was expected to be low. The ballot included four contested legislative primaries.
State Sen. Tom Campbell, a wealthy potato farmer who spent more than $750,000 of his own money on a Senate run before being squeezed out by Cramer, switched briefly to the House race before dropping out of that one, too. But his name still appeared on Tuesday's ballot.
-
Maine: Democrats eye Polquin's seat
Most of the focus in Maine's primaries was on the gubernatorial race, but three Democrats were vying Tuesday for a shot at unseating Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the 2nd Congressional District.
Lucas St. Clair, the leader in the successful effort to create the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, is facing off against state lawmaker and Marine Corps veteran Jared Golden of Lewiston. Also in the primary race is rare-book dealer Craig Olson of Islesboro.
Ranked-choice voting is in play because there are three candidates.
The winner needs a majority. If there's no majority, then there will be additional rounds of tabulations next week in the state capital under the voting system approved by voters in 2016. The system was being used for the first time in Maine's primary elections.The winner will challenge the incumbent, Poliquin, who's seeking a third term to represent the sprawling congressional district in northern and eastern Maine.
Democrats have been coming after Poliquin ever since he was first elected in 2014 in a congressional district that had been in Democratic hands for two decades.
But the district has become more conservative over the years and supported Republican President Trump, giving him one electoral vote from Maine.St. Clair benefited from hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Maine Outdoor Alliance, a group run by the best man at his wedding. The group paid for TV ads and mailers promoting St. Clair without mentioning his campaign, prompting criticism of the outside spending.Golden received support from the Serve America PAC, which is run by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, a Marine veteran who encouraged Golden to run.
The winner faces an uphill battle against a Republican who's capable of raising a significant amount of money. Poliquin has $2.8 million in his re-election campaign coffers.
-
South Carolina: Polls close
Election officials in South Carolina report no significant problems as the polls close for the state's primary elections.
State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said Tuesday evening that a few counties reported heavier than normal turnout, but most places had light turnout.
The chief races are Republican and Democratic primaries for governor. There are nine congressional primaries in South Carolina's seven U.S. House seats. Two of them involve incumbents.
U.S. Rep Mark Sanford is facing a well-financed challenger who said he doesn't support President Trump enough. State Rep. Katie Arrington was the subject of a Trump message on Twitter asking voters to pick her.
-
Virginia: Tim Kaine wins uncontested race
Polls have closed in Virginia's primary elections.Republican voters were picking a candidate Tuesday for the U.S. Senate while Democrats are choosing candidates in competitive House races.
Corey Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson are vying for the GOP Senate nomination. Stewart is an outspoken supporter of President Trump and Confederate monuments while Freitas is backed by state party leaders.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is seeking a second term, though he wasn't on a ballot Tuesday. The former governor and 2016 vice-presidential nominee became his party's nominee in March, when no other Democrats filed to run against him. So, unlike Republicans, Virginia Democrats did not need a primary Tuesday in the Senate race.