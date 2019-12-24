Trump campaign launches website to help supporters beat "snowflake" relatives in arguments

The Trump campaign launched a website on Christmas Eve to help the president's supporters win arguments with their "liberal snowflake" friends and family over the holidays.

The website, aptly named snowflakevictory.com, gives Trump allies pointers for talking about a range of issues — from the economy, to the border wall, to socialism. Instead of avoiding political discussions over the holidays, as some articles suggest, the campaign says it's showing people how to win them.

"We've all seen the news articles about liberal snowflakes being afraid to see their MAGA relatives at Christmas or holiday gatherings, so the Trump campaign wants people to be ready," Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign national press secretary, said in a statement. "We're not helping snowflakes avoid arguments – we're helping Trump supporters win them! As 2019 draws to a close and 2020 approaches, President Trump and Americans are going to be winning, winning, and winning, and then winning some more!"

Like a lot of Trump rhetoric, it isn't entirely accurate. It claims, for instance, that Elizabeth Warren's "Medicare for All" plan would "cost taxpayers 52 TRILLION DOLLARS – undoubtedly raising taxes on the middle class to pay for it." The plan she released specifically avoids increasing taxes on the middle class.

The website also claims that the Trump administration is "expanding health care access." While it has provided access to short-term plans that may not cover "essential health benefits" like maternity or mental health care, the number of Americans lacking health insurance has grown — by 1.9 million last year — since President Obama left office and Mr. Trump made a series of changes to undermine his signature law, the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. By contrast, Obamacare pushed the number of Americans with health insurance to historic highs.

The website also weighs in on impeachment, which is weighing over the White House this holiday season after Mr. Trump became only the third U.S. president to be impeached. It reiterates the president's claim that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine.