Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

The Trump campaign is hosting a press conference in Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon with Eric Trump, Trump 2020 senior advisor Lara Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

How to watch the Trump campaign's press conference in Philadelphia

What: Trump campaign press conference with Eric Trump, Trump 2020 senior advisor Lara Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Corner of Arch Street and North 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online stream: Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN Philly in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live 2020 election updates on CBSNews.com

Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential, a fact illustrated by their frequent visits during the campaign. Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania 13 times, while Biden made 16 trips, and both were here on the eve of the election.

CBS News was characterizing Pennsylvania as a toss-up as of mid-Wednesday.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said earlier that the state had counted nearly 50% of its mail-in ballots, with millions more to go.

Upwards of 3 million mail-in absentee ballots were cast in the Keystone State – a 10-fold increase over previous elections, according to Boockvar. "Really could not have gone more smoothly in the middle of a pandemic," she said Wednesday morning. "We're exactly where we said we would be."

"We are going to accurately count every single ballot," Boockvar said, noting that military and overseas ballots are still left to be counted.