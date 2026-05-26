Trump to hold Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday

President Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Wednesday, a White House official and sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

All Cabinet members, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who leaves her post on June 30, are expected to attend, a White House official told CBS News.

The official said they will discuss "recent successes of the administration including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates."

The meeting comes amid negotiations with Iran for a peace deal, which Mr. Trump has insisted are proceeding "nicely," though he posted on social media Tuesday that he wanted a "good deal or no deal at all."

Overnight, the U.S. targeted Iranian missile sites and boats U.S. Central Command claims were laying mines in what the U.S. described as "self-defense strikes," but Iran called a "grave violation" of the fragile ceasefire.

But the official noted the meeting location at Camp David is contingent on the weather — Mr. Trump usually travels to Camp David by Marine One, but if the weather is bad they could scrap the trip and change the location.

The news of the Cabinet meeting was first reported by Politico, while the details were first in the New York Post.