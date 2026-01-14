U.S. says it's moving into next phase of Gaza peace plan, warns Hamas of "serious consequences" if body of final hostage not returned

The United States says it's moving into the next phase of a Gaza peace plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said in a post on X that this second phase of the president's "20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict" would move on from the initial ceasefire deal agreed late last year to demilitarizing Gaza, establishing a new technocratic government and reconstruction.

Witkoff did not offer any details Wednesday about the new transitional Palestinian administration that is supposed to govern Gaza under the plan.

The White House did not immediately offer any details, either. Witkoff said that the U.S. expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.

"Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Wikoff wrote.

The body of the last hostage is believed to be that of Ran Gvili, who served in an elite Israeli police unit. After helping people escape from the Nova music festival during the Oct. 7 attack, he was killed fighting at another location and his body was taken to Gaza. The military confirmed his death four months later. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

In all, 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others have been returned to Israel since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire began in early October. The returns of remains are a key part of the terms of the initial ceasefire, which has held despite both Hamas and Israel accusing each other of violations.