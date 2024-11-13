Trump and Biden are meeting at the White House today. Here's what to know.

Biden to host Trump at White House as he builds his administration, Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden are meeting at the White House on Wednesday as part of the transition process, a formality that Trump didn't extend to Mr. Biden in 2020.

Melania Trump will not meet first lady Jill Biden, although the first ladies do traditionally meet. Melania Trump met with Michelle Obama in 2016.

The last time Trump and Mr. Biden met face-to-face was at the June debate, during which Mr. Biden called Trump a "convicted felon" and said he had the "morals of an alleycat." Trump, for his part, said the U.S. had turned into a "third-world country" under Mr. Biden, and referred to him as a "Manchurian candidate." Mr. Biden struggled during the debate, and his campaign later said he had a cold, but his performance alarmed Democrats and he dropped out of the race weeks later — leaving Trump to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election.

While the meeting Wednesday is likely to be courteous, the pair are bitter rivals.

Elon Musk, a huge backer of Trump's 2024 bid who was named on Tuesday night as the head of a new Office of Government Efficiency, was with Trump on his plane as they headed to Washington, a source said. He attended the House Republican conference meeting in Washington with Trump, a source familiar with House Republicans told CBS News.

Trump was greeted with a standing ovation by House Republicans, and said his team "worked with a lot of you to get you in, and you helped me, and you helped me too."

As reporters left the room, Trump said to the House Republicans, "I suspect I won't be running again unless you do something else, unless you say he's so good we've got to figure something out."

Although Trump has announced a slew of Cabinet picks since the election, he has not made any public appearances since speaking to supporters at his election headquarters in West Palm Beach as it became apparent he won the election.

