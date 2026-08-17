BBC asks Florida court to authorize subpoenas for Trump family members in defamation suit

London — The BBC has asked a Florida court to subpoena members of President Trump's family as part of the British public broadcaster's legal defense against Mr. Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit, according to a court filing released Friday.

The BBC's legal team asked the U.S District Court in the Southern District of Florida for "authorization to serve third parties Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner," with subpoenas that would compel the three to provide testimony and documentation regarding events on Jan. 6, 2021, during the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

"The Third Parties have personal knowledge and likely have possession, custody, or control of records relevant to multiple elements of Plaintiff's claims against the BBC," the network's legal team argued in the court filing.

President Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. Evan Vucci/AP

The court has given Mr. Trump's lawyers until Friday to respond to the filing. CBS News sought comment Monday from Mr. Trump's attorney Alejandro Brito, who is representing the president in the ongoing defamation litigation, but did not receive an immediate reply.

A spokesman for Mr. Trump's legal team sent a statement to BBC News on Sunday accusing the broadcaster of "seeking to harass him, his family, and supporters by abusing the deposition process."

"The BBC is simply trying to distract away from their own obvious liability," the statement said.

In December, Mr. Trump filed his lawsuit accusing the BBC of defamation, as well as deceptive and unfair trade practices. The suit focuses on the way a 2024 BBC Panorama documentary edited a speech delivered by Mr. Trump in Washington prior to protesters attacking the Capitol.

President Trump's legal team has argued the BBC "intentionally and maliciously sought to fully mislead its viewers" by "splicing together" two clips of the same speech. In previous court filings related to the suit, Mr. Trump's attorneys have argued that the BBC sought to make it seem like the president had explicitly called for violence and rioting during the speech.

Mr. Trump's legal team has said the two clips in question were 55 minutes apart, and that the BBC's edit omitted a "statement calling for peace" in the president's speech. Mr. Trump had directed his supporters to go to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were soon to vote to confirm national election results in favor of former President Joe Biden.

While the BBC publicly apologized for the edit last year, it has argued that the video is not grounds for a defamation claim.

The new court documents show the BBC did attempt to issue subpoenas for two of Mr. Trump's children and the president's son in law in May, but that it had been unable to do so.

In one instance, the BBC sought to serve subpoenas to Ivanka Trump, Mr. Trump's eldest daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner, at their Florida home, but the network's representatives were prevented from doing so by local law enforcement officers and it was later informed by the Secret Service that the agency could not accept the subpoenas on behalf of the couple.

In a separate case, a BBC representative attempted to serve a subpoena to Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in New York, but was told by the concierge that the person who normally took such documents may have been at lunch.

During another attempt at Trump Tower, two days later, the BBC representative was told the "legal department" was not in that day, according to the latest court filings.

In its appeal to the court to authorize the subpoenas to Mr. Trump's family members, the BBC has argued that they are material witnesses to the president's actions on January 6. The BBC's attorneys cite documents released by the U.S. Congress that show both Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump were present in the Oval Office when Mr. Trump was still revising his speech that day.

They also pointed to congressional documents that show Kushner had drafted a statement for the president condemning the violence that broke out after his speech, as well as records that show that Donald Trump Jr. spoke directly with his father after rioters stormed the Capitol.

The BBC's press office declined to comment on the case when asked by CBS News on Monday. The BBC is an international partner network of CBS News.