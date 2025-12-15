Trump-backed White House ballroom expected to be completed in Summer 2028, National Park Service says

Construction of the White House's planned $300 million ballroom is expected to be completed in the summer of 2028, just months before President Trump leaves office, according to an environmental assessment prepared by the National Park Service in late August.

The assessment finds some shortcomings in the presidential project, mostly stemming from the sheer size of the new structure. The 90,000 square-foot building — nearly double the size of the existing executive mansion — will "disrupt the historical continuity of the White House grounds and alter the architectural integrity of the east side of the property," it found.

"The new building's larger footprint and height will dominate the eastern portion of the site, creating a visual imbalance with the more modestly scaled West Wing and Executive Mansion," the report continues. "These changes will adversely alter the design, setting, and feeling of the White House and the grounds over the long-term."

However, it goes on to conclude that the space will be beneficial for large gatherings, perpetual changes and adaptations are part of the White House's history, and the ballroom annex "will not result in a significant adverse impact to historic buildings."

The report was prepared by NPS Deputy Director Frank Land and approved by Jessica Bowron, the service's acting director.

When the ballroom project was announced on July 31, President Trump said the ballroom addition "won't interfere with the current building. … It will be near it but not touching it."

But less than a month later, the plan changed. The Aug. 28 document concluded, "The existing East Wing and East Colonnade will be deconstructed." The East Wing was ultimately torn down in late October.

Prior to demolition, the Park Service said all museum collections, artifacts, and paintings would be removed from the East Wing and preserved. Steps were also taken to potentially reinstall wood paneling, light fixtures, interior columns and items from the East Wing movie theater.

Preservationists also saved the commemorative cornerstone and the bronze plaque from the East Wing's 1942 renovation, two fanlight windows and the Kennedy Garden arbor.

The environmental assessment contains design details of the new ballroom, which will be attached to the executive mansion via a bi-level corridor.

"Materials will include a white painted exterior, historically compatible windows and doors, and an architecturally compatible roof," it says. "Interior finishes will include stone slab flooring, decorative plaster moldings, and high-quality finishes for elevator cabs."

The East Wing has long served as the visitors' entrance for formal White House events and tours — and it will continue to do so. In addition, "Ground-floor restrooms will support events on the South Lawn," the document said.

The NPS environmental assessment emerged from a lawsuit filed by the Trust for Historic Preservation that seeks to halt ballroom construction. The suit alleged that the Trump administration skirted federal law by tearing down the East Wing and drawing up plans for a massive new ballroom without going through a review process. The government has argued that the president has extensive power to make changes to the White House.

Overall, the NPS assessment found that the project will cause "no significant impact."

But that does not mean no impact at all.

Trees and shrubs, including commemorative Southern Magnolias planted in the 1940s, will be removed from the lawn due to the size of the 90,000-square-foot addition.

President Trump has complained about temporary tents brought in for large events like state dinners. While the ballroom will eliminate the needs for those structures, NPS assesses that "views of the White House from Lafayette Park and the Ellipse will be permanently altered due to the modifications to the East Wing.

One view won't be changed: the vista from the White House to the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

In reaching its "no significant impact" finding, the National Park Service's analysis examined various facets of the project — cultural landscape, historic buildings, visitor access and experience, public health and safety, economic impact and quality of life of the American people.

The East Garden will be removed and reinstalled. Bricks, a fountain and a statue will be "carefully dismantled and preserved for future reinstallation," it said.

The assessment anticipated that grass would need to be replaced and roads repaved because of damage from heavy construction equipment.

It also warned that construction vibrations "could affect the structural stability or finishes of the Executive Mansion and adjacent features."

The NPS said it would document the now-demolished East Wing's interior and exterior with a 3-D survey and high resolution photographs.

The park service also considered the impact on endangered species native to the region including the northern long-eared bat, tricolored bat and monarch butterfly. Ultimately it found "no meaningful, measurable or noticeable impact" on the animals.