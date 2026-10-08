Trump approves nearly $18 million in tornado aid for Menasha, Wisconsin, after CBS News report

Wisconsin is set to receive nearly $18 million in federal disaster aid after weeks of waiting following a devastating tornado in Menasha.

President Trump said on Truth Social that he approved the aid after speaking with Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, the state's Republican candidate for governor.

The announcement came one day after "CBS Mornings" aired CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook's report on residents still awaiting federal assistance, which Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers formally requested on Aug. 26.

LaPook's report cited an analysis of FEMA data that found Mr. Trump approved 85% of disaster aid requests from states he won in 2024, compared with only 46% of requests from states won by Kamala Harris. States with Democratic governors also appeared to fare worse. Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2024, has a Democratic governor.

The White House denied Wednesday that politics played a role, telling CBS News in a statement, "There is no politicization to the President's decisions on disaster relief and the president responds to each request with great care and consideration."

The powerful EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 buildings in Menasha in July, carving a 14-mile path of destruction over more than 20 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. Miraculously, no one died.

Last weekend, thousands of people came together as filmmaker Phil Johnston and a team of volunteers organized a benefit concert for Menasha, with "Menasha Strong" becoming the rallying cry. Wisconsin's disaster fund does not provide money directly to residents to cover their losses, leaving local governments — which have limited resources of their own — to provide that assistance.

"People are upset that the government isn't helping a whole lot," Johnston told LaPook at the fundraiser Saturday. "It shouldn't have to be a fundraising concert that is giving you basic needs to live your life. It's not right."

Menasha residents described feeling "levitated" and "gobsmacked" by the news, LaPook said Thursday.

Comedian Charlie Berens, who emceed the event, said the federal funding was a long time coming.

"If I was a beer half empty guy, I'd say Menasha deserved this money months ago. But being the beer half full guy I am, I just want to say, when neighbors stick together and help their neighbors, good things can happen," he said.