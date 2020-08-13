Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE

President Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will usher in the "full normalization of relations" between the nations, according to a joint statement of the U.S., Israel and the UAE.

Mr. Trump, who first touted the agreement on Twitter, said the two countries will exchange embassies and ambassadors and "begin cooperation across the board." The president said he anticipates other nations will follow their lead.

"Things are happening that I can't talk talk about" but they are amazing, the president said in the Oval Office Thursday, surrounded by his top aides.

The president joked he wanted to call it the "Donald J. Trump Accord," but the press wouldn't understand. Mr. Trump credited his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for the agreement. Kushner has been tasked with solving peace in the Middle East.

"Muslims will be welcome in Israel," Kushner said.

The joint statement statement says delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements involving investment, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology and more.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," the joint statement says. "All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today's historic achievement."

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians continues in the Middle East, with no sign of resolution yet.

This is a developing story.