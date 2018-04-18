Trump and Japan's Abe hold news conference at Mar-a-Lago — live updates

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are taking questions from reporters Wednesday night, after Mr. Trump confirmed on Twitter that CIA Director Mike Pompeo ventured to North Korea and met with its leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. is "negotiating" to free the three American prisoners in North Korea, although he did not directly answer a reporter's question as to whether he will make freeing those prisoners a condition for talks between the U.S. and North Korea. Mr. Trump has said the summit will likely take place at the beginning of June, if not sooner.

"The fact is that we have three prisoners," Mr. Trump said. "We have been talking with them, we are negotiating now."

But Mr. Trump said that, if he doesn't think the meeting will be successful, he won't go, and if it isn't successful at the time, he "will leave."

Abe and Mr. Trump have been meeting at the president's club Mar-a-Lago over the last two days, discussing how to address North Korea's nuclear program, trade between the U.S. and Japan, and the Indo-Pacific region more generally. But Mr. Trump made news Tuesday when he said the U.S. and North Korea have had "direct" talks at "extremely high levels," fueling questions. Hours later, the Washington Post reported Pompeo had met with Kim in person, which Mr. Trump confirmed on Twitter Wednesday morning. Mr. Trump claimed that meeting went "very smoothly." Mr. Trump said he hopes the U.S.-North Korea summit will be successful.

"I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the president said.

Mr. Trump said he hopes they live to see the day of a prosperous, peaceful Korean peninsula, and hopes their summit will succeed to result in complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

"It would be a tremendous thing for North Korea, and it would be a tremendous thing for the world," Mr. Trump said Wednesday.

Abe, through a translator, noted that North Korea has made promises before, and not kept them. Just because North Korea is willing to talk doesn't mean maximum pressure should be lessened, he said.

Mr. Trump began the news conference by praising the life of the late Barbara Bush, and Abe began his remarks the same way.

Pompeo is undergoing the confirmation process to become secretary of state, and while his confirmation seems likely, it's still uncertain. No Democrats have said they'll support him, and if Sen. Rand Paul persists in opposing him, Pompeo will likely need a Democrat to vote in favor of confirming him. A handful of Democrats and Republicans say they're undecided. When Mr. Trump was asked about Pompeo's confirmation prospects, he expressed confidence that Paul would change his mind about Pompeo.

"I will say this about Rand Paul -- he's never let me down," the president told reporters during a working lunch with Abe Wednesday. "Rand Paul is a very special guy as far as I'm concerned, he's never let me down and I don't think he'll let us down again."

There is still no date for a summit between the U.S. and North Korea, although Mr. Trump said five locations are under consideration. Mr. Trump, asked Tuesday if any of them are in the U.S., responded, "no." The president said the talks will take place in early June, possibly sooner.