Top tech companies to work with Trump administration on improving health care data access for older, disabled Americans

Top technology companies will work with the Trump administration to create digital tools to make it easier for older Americans and people with disabilities to access their health care data through the government's Medicare program.

The initiative, which President Trump is expected to unveil Wednesday at the White House, would create a system to ease the exchange of patient information, sources familiar with the plan told CBS News.

Several companies, including Oracle and Microsoft, plan to sign pledges to work on the initiative, according to multiple sources.

In May, the Trump administration sought public input on how to modernize the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' digital health care services.

The announcement comes on the 60th anniversary of the Social Security Amendments, which were signed on July 30, 1965, and established Medicare and Medicaid.

Seema Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the first Trump administration, was invited to attend the White House announcement. She now oversees Oracle's Health and Life Sciences division.

White House spokespeople declined to comment.