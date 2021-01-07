Some Trump administration officials resign in wake of mob violence at U.S. Capitol

Two more Trump administration officials announced their resignations Thursday in the wake of violence by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.

John Costello, an official in the Commerce Department, said in a statement Thursday morning he has "no choice" but to step down following "an unprecedented attack on the very core of our democracy - incited by a sitting President."

"The President has long disregarded and diminished the rule of law and the constitution," said Costello, the deputy assistant secretary of commerce for intelligence and security. "Yesterday, that culminated in violence sedition against the U.S. Congress for the purposes of overturning a legally recognized and valid election."

The following have also resigned:

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to the first lady

Sarah Matthews, deputy press secretary

Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary

Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security advisor

Mick Mulvaney, special envoy to Northern Ireland

Mulvaney, who was formerly the acting White House chief of staff, said early Thursday he called Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to let him know about his resignation. "I can't do it. I can't stay," he told CNBC.

Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina, also said he expects more resignations in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them who could make things even worse," he said. "So I'm not condemning those who choose not to resign, I understand that, but I can't stay here. Not after yesterday. You can't look at that yesterday and think 'I want to be a part of that' in any way, shape, or form."

Mulvaney held numerous roles in the Trump administration. He was director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting White House chief of staff, a position he held for nearly 15 months. Mr. Trump selected Mulvaney as his special envoy to Northern Ireland in March 2020.