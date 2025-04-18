Trump administration aims to reclassify some career civil servants so it's easier to fire them

The Trump administration is moving forward with a new rule to classify some career civil servants as "at-will" federal employees, the White House said, a move the administration says will make it easier to fire underperforming or subversive employees.

The White House says the rule, formerly referred to as "Schedule F," "empowers federal agencies to swiftly remove employees in policy-influencing roles for poor performance, misconduct, corruption, or subversion of presidential directives, without lengthy procedural hurdles."

The Office of Personnel Management estimates about 50,000 positions will ultimately be changed to the new status. Civil service employees currently have more protections than political appointees, under a rule intended to prevent turnover from administration to administration. Axios was first to report the administration's move to weaken protections for some civil servants.

OPM has proposed a rule to amend the civil service regulations to allow career workers to serve as at-will employees, "without access to cumbersome adverse action procedures or appeals, overturning Biden Administration regulations that protected poor performing employees," according to the White House.

"These employees will keep their competitive status and are not required to personally or politically support the president, but must faithfully implement the law and the administration's policies," the White House says.

Border Patrol agents and wage and hour inspectors will generally be excluded from the proposed rule.

OPM's move builds on an executive order President Trump signed his first day in office in January, creating a new employment classification for many civil servants to effectively strip them of job protections.

OPM's proposed rule doesn't automatically alter positions, something that would be done by an executive order after a final rule is issued, the White House said. The move is the Trump administration's latest to downsize and overhaul the federal government.