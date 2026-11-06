Sunday: Trump talks to 60 Minutes' Ross Douthat in first sit-down interview since Democrats' sweeping midterm victories

Sunday on 60 Minutes, hear from President Trump in his first sit-down interview since Democrats' sweeping midterm victories.

60 Minutes Correspondent Ross Douthat interviewed Mr. Trump at the White House Friday, days after CBS News projected that Democrats would win control of the House and Senate. Democrats picked up more than 40 House seats, with more than two dozen races still uncalled. In the Senate, Democrats picked up seven seats, with two races — Mississippi and Alaska — still too close to call.

Douthat asked Mr. Trump about Republican losses, congressional investigations, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, and the economy.

Watch 60 Minutes on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. 60 Minutes will also publish an extended version of the interview on YouTube Sunday night.