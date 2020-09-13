Tropical Storm Sally forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. It's the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which peaks in mid-September.

Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane early next week as it moves northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. It could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Sally could also bring flash floods to the Florida Panhandle, with tropical storm conditions expected in the area as early as Sunday.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that Tropical Storm #Sally has formed and is centered just off the southwest coast of Florida. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph. https://t.co/wVCrCIjDrB pic.twitter.com/KC7Bq1Vror — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2020

As of 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sally had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which hit Lake Charles as a Category 4 storm on August 27. At least 28 deaths in the state have been attributed to the storm, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

There are other several other storms in the Atlantic, including another tropical storm, Paulette. According to the National Hurricane Center, Paulette is expected to approach Bermuda as a hurricane on Sunday. A prolonged period of strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge is expected in Bermuda on Sunday evening into Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning is in effect for the island.