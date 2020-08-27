Hurricane Laura bringing "catastrophic storm surge" to parts of Louisiana

Hurricane Laura bringing "catastrophic storm surge" to parts of Louisianaget the free app
"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" to portions of the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Thursday. The storm had intensified rapidly into a Category 4 hurricane before slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana-Texas border.
Several hours after it came ashore, the storm was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, although the storm was still extremely dangerous and winds remained powerful, topping 100 mph.
As of 6 a.m. local time, the storm was located about 55 miles north of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving north at 15 mph.
Lake Charles hit hard
Hurricane Laura's howling winds battered a tall building in Lake Charles, Louisiana, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Hours after landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing hard.
"There are some people still in town and people are calling ... but there ain't no way to get to them," Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.
Guillory said he hopes stranded people can be rescued later Thursday but fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could get in the way.
Officials said search missions and damage assessments would begin when conditions allow it.
With more than 290,000 homes and businesses without power in the Louisiana and Texas, near-constant lightning provided the only light for some.
Laura could bring "unsurvivable" storm surge
The National Hurricane Center is warning that the "combination of a dangerous storm surge" from Hurricane Laura and the tide "will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline."
The water could reach as high as 15-20 feet from Louisiana's Johnson Bayou to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, including Calcasieu Lake, the center said.
It added that an "unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm."
Weather Service evcuates Lake Charles office
Conditions after Hurricane Laura made landfall were so dangerous that the National Weather Service cleared out of its Lake Charles, Louisiana office and was conducting operations from its Houston facility, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
The center said Laura's eyewall was pushing inland across southwestern Louisiana, causing "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding" early Thursday.