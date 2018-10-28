Tropical Storm Oscar forms in Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Oscar has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but does not pose a threat to land. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic, the National Hurricane said.

Oscar strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday over open waters. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that the storm was centered about 930 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west-southwest at 20 mph.

The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

It is this hurricane season's 15th named storm. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, but it usually peaks on Sept. 10-11.