Tropical storm conditions expected to spread in Florida as Isaias nears

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread in Florida on Sunday as Isaias headed toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said. The tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was located about 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph.

#Isaias has a burst of convection this evening. Want the latest satellite imagery, forecasts, and social media updates? Check out https://t.co/ktMvux9U6r pic.twitter.com/0mUEDNF99W — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 2, 2020

CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC reported rain bands had started in the area. Shelters had opened at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Pointe Verda Beach, where water could rise 2 to 4 feet above ground level.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of North and South Carolina. A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for Holden Beach, North Carolina, CBS Wilmington affiliate WWAY.

Heavy rains and potentially life-threatening storm surge is possible along the whole East Coast.

Meanwhile, the state is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. There were over 9,600 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday, and 179 new deaths from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health.