Tropical storm conditions expected to spread in Florida as Isaias nears

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Florida prepares for Isaias amid coronavirus
Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread in Florida on Sunday as Isaias headed toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said. The tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain. 

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was located about 40 miles east-southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph.

CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC reported rain bands had started in the area. Shelters had opened at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Pointe Verda Beach, where water could rise 2 to 4 feet above ground level. 

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of North and South Carolina. A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for Holden Beach, North Carolina, CBS Wilmington affiliate WWAY

Heavy rains and potentially life-threatening storm surge is possible along the whole East Coast. 

Meanwhile, the state is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. There were over 9,600 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday, and 179 new deaths from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health

A runner is seen as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the area on August 02, 2020 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The storm is brushing along the east coast of Florida and tropical storm conditions will extend northward along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. / Getty Images

First published on August 2, 2020 / 9:24 AM

