Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hires new chief of staff, two sources say

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has chosen a new chief of staff, two sources familiar with the decision told CBS News.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears in the in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

The key role in Bessent's office will be filled by Michael Friedman. As part of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, Friedman helped select staff for the Treasury Department during President Trump's second term.

Bessent confirmed the news and told CBS News in a statement: "Over the past year, Michael Friedman has been a cornerstone in fortifying the U.S. Treasury with exceptional talent through his exemplary work in the Office of Presidential Personnel. His addition to our team is a natural transition from staffing the department to managing it, and he will play a key role in advancing President Trump's America First Economic Agenda."

Friedman holds degrees from New York University and Harvard Law School, one of the sources said.

Bessent's current chief of staff, Dan Katz, will be heading to the International Monetary Fund to serve in the No. 2 post, as first deputy managing director.

The transition between Katz and Friedman is expected to take place at the end of this week, one of the sources said.