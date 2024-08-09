Travis Scott detained in Paris after fight at hotel, prosecutors say

Rapper Travis Scott was detained at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday. The detention occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest a man "nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard," according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor's office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

Rapper Travis Scott attends a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team France and Team Germany on Day 13 of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris. Getty Images

Scott was in Paris for the Olympics. He was seen watching the U.S. take on Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

One of the biggest names in hip hop, Scott - whose birth name is Jacques Webster - has over 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 list. He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Associated Press sent a message to Scott's representative seeking comment.

