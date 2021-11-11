Live

Texas A&M student becomes ninth person to die in Astroworld tragedy, attorney says

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

A 22-year-old college student has died nearly one week after she was injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, marking the ninth person killed in the tragedy, her family's attorney announced Thursday. Bharti Shahani was a student at Texas A&M University.

Nine people, including two teenagers, were killed and scores more were injured during a crowd surge at the festival last Friday. The exact cause of death for the other eight victims has not yet been determined, Houston police chief Troy Finner said on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident, which Finner estimated on Wednesday could take weeks or months to complete. Investigators are working to review video footage and interview victims as well as witnesses. Finner said he does not believe an independent investigation is necessary at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First published on November 11, 2021 / 3:02 PM

