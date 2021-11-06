Live Updates: Travis Scott "absolutely devastated" after at least 8 died at Astroworld Festival

Live Updates: Travis Scott "absolutely devastated" after at least 8 died at Astroworld Festivalget the free app
Rapper Travis Scott said Saturday he is "absolutely devastated by what took place" on Friday night, when at least eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Officials said "scores of individuals" were also injured after a crowd surge at the festival, which Scott founded three years ago.
The "mass casualty incident" occurred after 9 p.m. when a crowd began to "compress" toward the front of the stage, "and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said early Saturday at a press conference.
"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," he said.
A source close to Astroworld told CBS News police are looking into a drug spiking incident in a targeted area of the festival — a targeted attack on innocent people, including a child. The crowd surge was from panic because people were running for safety, the source said.
Seventeen people were taken to the hospital, including 11 in cardiac arrest. Peña said authorities won't know the cause of the eight deaths until the medical examiner has completed his investigation.
About 50,000 people attended the music event on Friday, the first night of a two-day festival. The surge happened while Travis Scott was on-stage.
"At some point, the show was stopped, when the crowd was surging," said Peña.
The event ended early, and the second day of the festival has been canceled.
Scott, 29, founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. The Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple announced in September they are expecting their second child.
Houston's chief medical officer discusses music festival tragedy
Houston mayor calls for detailed briefing
The Houston mayor said Saturday he has called for a briefing from all stakeholders to explain how the music event "got out of control." They include Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park and police, said Mayor Sylvester Turner.
The mayor also extended his condolences to the families of those who died.
Travis Scott tweets a statement
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," rapper and festival founder Travis Scott said in a statement on Saturday.
"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."
Police looking into drug spiking incident, source says
