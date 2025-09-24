Travis Decker, accused of killing his 3 daughters, declared dead by U.S. Marshals

Remains believed to be those of father suspected of killing 3 daughters found, officials say

Prosecutors have moved to drop charges against Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters earlier this year before disappearing and sparking a monthslong manhunt, after the U.S. Marshals Service informed them Decker is dead, court documents show.

Local law enforcement, however, said it is still waiting on DNA test results on remains that are believed to be Decker's that were found in Washington state last week.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said last week the remains, which were discovered Thursday, Sept. 18, were found in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth, Washington.

Using a drone, authorities found a decomposed body with bone fragments spread around the hillside, along with clothing and other personal items, Sheriff Mike Morrison said last week. He said the body was found in a "mountainous area" that was not along a trail, and it was about a three-hour hike to get to the remains on foot.

Decker, a 32-year-old former Army soldier, was accused in May of killing his three daughters, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker. DNA testing confirmed he was the only suspect in the murders, police have said.

Pictures, flowers and candles mark a makeshift memorial on June 3, 2025, in Wenatchee, Washington, in honor of Olivia, Paityn and Evelyn Decker, who were found dead near Leavenworth after their father, Travis Decker, failed to return them after a scheduled visitation. Nick Wagner/The Seattle Times via AP

The girls' mother alerted authorities on May 30 that he had not returned the three girls on time to her at her home in Wenatchee, Washington, following a scheduled visit, and a search was launched. The girls' bodies were found three days later at a campsite in the Cascade Mountains, along with Decker's truck.

An autopsy determined their cause of death was suffocation, authorities said.

In September 2024, Decker's ex-wife, Whitney Decker, filed to modify their custody agreement. In a petition, she wrote that Decker's mental health issues had worsened and that he had become increasingly unstable. She also said he was often living out of his truck.

Decker, an Army infantryman from March 2013 to July 2021, had extensive training in navigation, survival and other survival skills, authorities previously said. Despite the continued search, police said in late June that they believe he may have died or left the area.

