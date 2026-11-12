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It's important to know what travel insurance mistakes to avoid, especially before booking an expensive trip. Narvo Vexar/Getty Images

Traveling can be expensive — even when everything goes according to plan. Between airfare, accommodations, transportation and activities, even a relatively modest vacation can require thousands of dollars in upfront spending. And when something unexpected happens, whether it's a medical emergency, a canceled flight or an unexpected family crisis that forces you to abandon your trip, the financial consequences can be substantial.

That's part of what makes travel insurance appealing to many people. For a fraction of the cost of a vacation, a travel insurance policy can provide financial protection against the types of events that would otherwise leave travelers paying for fixes out of pocket. But having travel insurance doesn't automatically mean every disruption or unexpected expense will be covered. Policies come with specific requirements, exclusions and reimbursement limits that can make a significant difference when it's time to file a claim.

And with many Americans continuing to navigate elevated costs in today's landscape, an unexpected travel expense could create financial problems that extend well beyond their travel plans. In turn, it's important to understand where travel insurance coverage can fall short before committing to an expensive trip.

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5 travel insurance mistakes that could cost you thousands

Travel insurance can be a valuable financial safeguard, but getting the right protection requires more than just purchasing the first policy you find. Here are a few travel insurance mistakes to avoid; otherwise, they could leave you facing substantial out-of-pocket costs:

Waiting too long to purchase coverage

One of the biggest travel insurance mistakes is assuming you can wait until shortly before departure to buy a policy. While travel coverage may still be available at that point, delaying your purchase can limit the protections you qualify for.

For example, certain benefits, including pre-existing medical condition waivers and cancel-for-any-reason coverage, generally require you to purchase insurance within a specific period after making your initial trip deposit. Missing that window could mean losing access to protections worth thousands of dollars.

Waiting can also leave you exposed if an unexpected event occurs before you purchase travel insurance coverage. Once a hurricane, illness or other disruption becomes a foreseeable issue, buying a travel insurance policy typically won't provide protection against that known event.

To avoid this mistake, compare policies shortly after making your first nonrefundable trip payment and review the deadlines for any additional benefits you need.

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Assuming every cancellation qualifies for reimbursement

Travel cancellation coverage can provide you with valuable protection, but standard policies generally only reimburse travelers for cancellations caused by specifically covered circumstances. For example, a serious illness or certain family emergencies may qualify for reimbursement, while deciding that a vacation is too expensive or no longer convenient typically won't. Travelers who assume otherwise could lose thousands in nonrefundable reservations.

If you want more flexibility, consider purchasing cancel-for-any-reason coverage. This optional benefit generally allows you to cancel for reasons that standard travel policies exclude, although reimbursement is typically limited to 50% to 75% of your eligible prepaid, nonrefundable expenses. You'll also need to meet specific purchase and cancellation deadlines, so reviewing those requirements beforehand is essential.

Overlooking medical coverage and evacuation limits

Your regular health insurance may provide limited protection when you're traveling internationally, and Medicare generally doesn't cover medical treatment outside the United States, aside from certain exceptions. That makes travel medical insurance particularly important. However, travel insurance policies vary considerably in their medical expense limits, exclusions and emergency evacuation benefits.

For example, a travel policy offering relatively modest medical coverage might seem sufficient until you face an extended hospitalization or require transportation to an appropriate medical facility. Emergency medical evacuations can cost tens of thousands of dollars, particularly from remote destinations.

So, before purchasing coverage, review the medical expense and evacuation limits, confirm whether your destination is covered and check whether existing medical conditions could affect your eligibility for reimbursement.

Relying exclusively on credit card travel protections

Many travel credit cards include benefits such as trip cancellation insurance, baggage protection and rental car coverage. Those credit card perks can be useful, but they aren't necessarily substitutes for comprehensive travel insurance.

Your card might reimburse certain prepaid expenses after a covered cancellation, for example, but may also provide little or no emergency medical coverage. These benefits generally also require you to pay for the trip with that specific card, and the reimbursement limits may be lower than the amount you've spent.

So rather than assuming your credit card provides adequate protection, review its benefits guide and compare those protections against a standalone policy. You may discover significant gaps that warrant additional coverage.

Failing to understand exclusions and documentation requirements

Reimbursement isn't guaranteed, even when an unexpected event appears to qualify for coverage. Travel insurance policies frequently exclude certain activities, circumstances and expenses, and claims generally require supporting documentation to be approved.

For example, some travel insurance policies exclude injuries related to high-risk recreational activities unless you've purchased additional coverage. Others may deny claims when travelers fail to obtain required medical records, receipts or written confirmation of a covered disruption.

That's why it's important to familiarize yourself with your policy's exclusions and claims procedures before departure. And if something goes wrong, be sure to document the situation carefully and contact your insurer immediately to get guidance on the next steps.

The bottom line

Travel insurance can help prevent an unexpected disruption from turning into a major financial setback, but the value of that protection depends heavily on the policy you purchase and how well it matches your needs. A cheaper travel policy isn't necessarily the better deal if it leaves you responsible for thousands of dollars in uncovered expenses.

Before buying any type of travel coverage, take the time to compare coverage limits, exclusions, reimbursement requirements and optional benefits across multiple insurers. Understanding those details can help ensure the travel protection you're paying for actually works when you need it most.