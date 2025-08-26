Transport minister gets speeding ticket after posting video of himself driving 140 mph on highway in Turkey

Turkey cracks down on air passengers who rush to deplane

Turkey's transport minister has been slapped with a speeding fine after posting a video of himself racing down a highway with the hashtag #TurkeyAccelerates.

On Sunday evening, Abdulkadir Uraloglu posted a video of himself on X driving along a highway near the capital Ankara listening to folk songs and clips of speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In several separate shots that inadvertently show the speedometer, he can be seen clocking up speeds between 118 and 140 miles per hour. The speed limit on that highway in Turkey is 85 mph.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu posted a video of himself on X speeding on a highway near the capital Ankara. Turkey Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu via X

Several hours later, Uraloglu reposted the video, admitting he had been fined for breaking the speed limit and saying that, by posting the video, "I have essentially reported myself."

"I took to the wheel to check the Ankara-Nigde highway and unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period. With the video I effectively denounced myself," he wrote.

The penalty notice, a copy of which he posted, showed he had been driving at 225 kilometers per hour, or 140 mph, and slapped with a fine of 9,267 Tirkish Lira (about $225).

The video of him speeding has gone viral, racking up more than 5 million views and 1,600 comments on X.

"Sticking to the speed limited is mandatory for everyone," Uraloglu said in his post, adding a promise: "I would like to inform the public that I will be much more careful from now on."